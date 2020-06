Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Historic Bungalow in Mesta Park - Mesta Park charming historic bungalow is on a tree-lined street surrounded by beautiful historic homes and a few duplex properties. Built in 1915, this historic duplex is classic. Two bedrooms, one and half bath, living and dining. Solid hardwood flooring being sanded and refinished. Neutral colors throughout. Near Midtown, Downtown, SoSA and Bricktown. Pets case by case.



(RLNE5793664)