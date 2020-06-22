Rent Calculator
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
709 NE 35th
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM
1 of 1
709 NE 35th
709 Northeast 35th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Oklahoma City
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location
709 Northeast 35th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73105
Capitol View
Amenities
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3/1 W/carport CHA 1072sf total gas
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 709 NE 35th have any available units?
709 NE 35th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oklahoma City, OK
.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oklahoma City Rent Report
.
Is 709 NE 35th currently offering any rent specials?
709 NE 35th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 NE 35th pet-friendly?
No, 709 NE 35th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City
.
Does 709 NE 35th offer parking?
Yes, 709 NE 35th does offer parking.
Does 709 NE 35th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 NE 35th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 NE 35th have a pool?
No, 709 NE 35th does not have a pool.
Does 709 NE 35th have accessible units?
No, 709 NE 35th does not have accessible units.
Does 709 NE 35th have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 NE 35th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 NE 35th have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 NE 35th does not have units with air conditioning.
