Amenities

on-site laundry garage fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Come see this beautiful duplex today!!

We have just finished updating the inside. This unit has new paint and new flooring! This unit comes with a laundry room and a garage. This 2 Bed 1.5 Bath is a great place to call home in OKC!

You can schedule a tour by going to

www.405propertygroup.com

If you have any questions you can also call our manager Susanna at

405-290-8364

We can't wait to hear from you!!!