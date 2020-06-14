6001 N. Brookline Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool table clubhouse

Since undergoing an extensive multi-million dollar renovation, Mid Town Apartments has become the place to live in midtown Oklahoma City. Spacious apartments with oversized balconies in this impressive, 15-story high-rise gives you spectacular views of the city lights and beautiful Lake Hefner. A 3000 square-foot family recreation room features a lounge with large-screen plasma TV, kitchen, pool table, ping-pong, foosball, video games, Wii and childrens play area. Located near two premier golf courses, a huge shopping corridor and the award-winning Integris Baptist Medical Center, Mid Town Apartments has easy access to Highway 44 and Lake Hefner Parkway. Enjoy life in Oklahoma Citys most desirable neighborhood.