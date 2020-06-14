All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 6001 N. Brookline Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
6001 N. Brookline Ave
Last updated April 24 2020 at 5:57 AM

6001 N. Brookline Ave

6001 North Brookline Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6001 North Brookline Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool table
Since undergoing an extensive multi-million dollar renovation, Mid Town Apartments has become the place to live in midtown Oklahoma City. Spacious apartments with oversized balconies in this impressive, 15-story high-rise gives you spectacular views of the city lights and beautiful Lake Hefner. A 3000 square-foot family recreation room features a lounge with large-screen plasma TV, kitchen, pool table, ping-pong, foosball, video games, Wii and childrens play area. Located near two premier golf courses, a huge shopping corridor and the award-winning Integris Baptist Medical Center, Mid Town Apartments has easy access to Highway 44 and Lake Hefner Parkway. Enjoy life in Oklahoma Citys most desirable neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6001 N. Brookline Ave have any available units?
6001 N. Brookline Ave has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6001 N. Brookline Ave have?
Some of 6001 N. Brookline Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6001 N. Brookline Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6001 N. Brookline Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6001 N. Brookline Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6001 N. Brookline Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 6001 N. Brookline Ave offer parking?
No, 6001 N. Brookline Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6001 N. Brookline Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6001 N. Brookline Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6001 N. Brookline Ave have a pool?
No, 6001 N. Brookline Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6001 N. Brookline Ave have accessible units?
No, 6001 N. Brookline Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6001 N. Brookline Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6001 N. Brookline Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6001 N. Brookline Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Haven
601 Robert S Kerr Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Heritage Pointe
2502 N Kelley Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73142
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Almonte
5901 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73119

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity