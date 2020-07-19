5900 Mosteller Dr, Unit 133

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool garage hot tub

Luxury Condo In OKC - Don’t miss this 1 bed, 1.5 bath Luxury condo with panoramic view of the city from the 13th floor of the Founders Tower. Amenities are 24 hour concierge, indoor and outdoor pool, indoor whirlpool hot tub, gym, recreation room (that may be reserved for parties). 2 covered parking spaces. There are 2 balconies with great views of the city. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator. There are 2 dog walk areas one outside and one under covered garage. Call today to schedule a showing! For additional information on this property or to schedule a showing, please call/text Deana at 918.200.3110 Or Samantha 918.439.6242



