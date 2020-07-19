All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 5900 Mosteller Dr, Unit 133.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
5900 Mosteller Dr, Unit 133
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5900 Mosteller Dr, Unit 133

5900 Mosteller Drive · (918) 200-3110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5900 Mosteller Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5900 Mosteller Dr, Unit 133 · Avail. now

$1,895

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Luxury Condo In OKC - Don’t miss this 1 bed, 1.5 bath Luxury condo with panoramic view of the city from the 13th floor of the Founders Tower. Amenities are 24 hour concierge, indoor and outdoor pool, indoor whirlpool hot tub, gym, recreation room (that may be reserved for parties). 2 covered parking spaces. There are 2 balconies with great views of the city. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator. There are 2 dog walk areas one outside and one under covered garage. Call today to schedule a showing! For additional information on this property or to schedule a showing, please call/text Deana at 918.200.3110 Or Samantha 918.439.6242

For a complete list of all of our available rental properties, please visit our website at www.levelonepm.com

(RLNE5906856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5900 Mosteller Dr, Unit 133 have any available units?
5900 Mosteller Dr, Unit 133 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5900 Mosteller Dr, Unit 133 have?
Some of 5900 Mosteller Dr, Unit 133's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5900 Mosteller Dr, Unit 133 currently offering any rent specials?
5900 Mosteller Dr, Unit 133 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 Mosteller Dr, Unit 133 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5900 Mosteller Dr, Unit 133 is pet friendly.
Does 5900 Mosteller Dr, Unit 133 offer parking?
Yes, 5900 Mosteller Dr, Unit 133 offers parking.
Does 5900 Mosteller Dr, Unit 133 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5900 Mosteller Dr, Unit 133 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 Mosteller Dr, Unit 133 have a pool?
Yes, 5900 Mosteller Dr, Unit 133 has a pool.
Does 5900 Mosteller Dr, Unit 133 have accessible units?
No, 5900 Mosteller Dr, Unit 133 does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 Mosteller Dr, Unit 133 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5900 Mosteller Dr, Unit 133 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5900 Mosteller Dr, Unit 133?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
The Shores
14117 N Rockwell Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73142
The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Quail Landing
14200 N May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73106
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73103
Six100
6100 North Meridian Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73112

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolsOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKEnid, OK
Shawnee, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
The Greens
Heritage Hills East

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity