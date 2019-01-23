All apartments in Oklahoma City
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
5328 Republic Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:50 PM

5328 Republic Drive

5328 Republic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5328 Republic Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73135
Parkview

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-3ba-3ga home in Oklahoma City has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5328 Republic Drive have any available units?
5328 Republic Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5328 Republic Drive have?
Some of 5328 Republic Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5328 Republic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5328 Republic Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5328 Republic Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5328 Republic Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5328 Republic Drive offer parking?
No, 5328 Republic Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5328 Republic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5328 Republic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5328 Republic Drive have a pool?
No, 5328 Republic Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5328 Republic Drive have accessible units?
No, 5328 Republic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5328 Republic Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5328 Republic Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
