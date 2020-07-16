513 Northwest 29th Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**NOT FURNISHED**



BEAUTIFUL brand new apartment IN THE MIDDLE OF THE PASEO!!! AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN AUGUST 1ST. Brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer, microwave, stove all included!! Adorable kitchen layouts feature a breakfast bar, new countertops, sleek backslash, and a deep kitchen sink! We have a unit available with a white kitchen with white appliances for you to pick from! Rent is $895 a month PLUS $25 monthly for water and trash. Small pets are welcome WITH landlords approval and $250 pet fee plus $25 per month. Call Karlee at 405-456-9837 to schedule a showing!!



Security Deposit = $800

Monthly Rent =$895 + $25 monthly water and trash