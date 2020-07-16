All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:58 AM

513 Northwest 29th Street - 1

513 Northwest 29th Street · (405) 633-0750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

513 Northwest 29th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73103
Paseo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**NOT FURNISHED**

BEAUTIFUL brand new apartment IN THE MIDDLE OF THE PASEO!!! AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN AUGUST 1ST. Brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer, microwave, stove all included!! Adorable kitchen layouts feature a breakfast bar, new countertops, sleek backslash, and a deep kitchen sink! We have a unit available with a white kitchen with white appliances for you to pick from! Rent is $895 a month PLUS $25 monthly for water and trash. Small pets are welcome WITH landlords approval and $250 pet fee plus $25 per month. Call Karlee at 405-456-9837 to schedule a showing!!

Security Deposit = $800
Monthly Rent =$895 + $25 monthly water and trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Northwest 29th Street - 1 have any available units?
513 Northwest 29th Street - 1 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 Northwest 29th Street - 1 have?
Some of 513 Northwest 29th Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Northwest 29th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
513 Northwest 29th Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Northwest 29th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 Northwest 29th Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 513 Northwest 29th Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 513 Northwest 29th Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 513 Northwest 29th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 Northwest 29th Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Northwest 29th Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 513 Northwest 29th Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 513 Northwest 29th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 513 Northwest 29th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Northwest 29th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 Northwest 29th Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
