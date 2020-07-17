444 N Central Ave Unit 106.

Amenities

Walk to Thunder Game! This superb condo in the Deep Deuce features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, hardwood floors, a laundry in the condo and a great, open kitchen. Spacious with over 1050 square feet. This 1st - floor condo has 1 assigned parking space in the covered garage. Even on the ground floor, this home features a balcony. Prime downtown living! You have to come and see this home.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

