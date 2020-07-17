All apartments in Oklahoma City
444 N Central Ave Unit 106.
Oklahoma City, OK
444 N Central Ave Unit 106
444 N Central Ave Unit 106

444 North Central Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 893366
Location

444 North Central Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Downtown Oklahoma City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,580

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/893366?source=marketing

Walk to Thunder Game! This superb condo in the Deep Deuce features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, hardwood floors, a laundry in the condo and a great, open kitchen. Spacious with over 1050 square feet. This 1st - floor condo has 1 assigned parking space in the covered garage. Even on the ground floor, this home features a balcony. Prime downtown living! You have to come and see this home.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 444 N Central Ave Unit 106 have any available units?
444 N Central Ave Unit 106 has a unit available for $1,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 444 N Central Ave Unit 106 have?
Some of 444 N Central Ave Unit 106's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 N Central Ave Unit 106 currently offering any rent specials?
444 N Central Ave Unit 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 N Central Ave Unit 106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 444 N Central Ave Unit 106 is pet friendly.
Does 444 N Central Ave Unit 106 offer parking?
Yes, 444 N Central Ave Unit 106 offers parking.
Does 444 N Central Ave Unit 106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 N Central Ave Unit 106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 N Central Ave Unit 106 have a pool?
No, 444 N Central Ave Unit 106 does not have a pool.
Does 444 N Central Ave Unit 106 have accessible units?
No, 444 N Central Ave Unit 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 444 N Central Ave Unit 106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 444 N Central Ave Unit 106 does not have units with dishwashers.

