Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

428 Nathan Way Available 07/21/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Yukon Rental Home within a Gated Community - *Pre-Leasing*



Available to view on July 21st!



This home offers extremely functional space and feels much bigger than 1612 SqFt. Adding a custom charm with your cedar front post with brick base, make the perfect first impression statement. Making use of every square inch of space this home provides room for guests, family, entertaining or just hanging out. With a very large master bedroom you will have a retreat from a long day with plenty of room to stretch out.



Once outside, you can enjoy the privacy of your fenced in backyard or take advantage of your full access to the clubhouse, fitness center, and community pool. Full service lawn care is provided.

The main gate is open from 8-5 daily, call 1.800.314.4490 for after hour gate code.



Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



(RLNE5839743)