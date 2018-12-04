All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 428 Nathan Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
428 Nathan Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

428 Nathan Way

428 Nathan Way · (800) 314-4490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

428 Nathan Way, Oklahoma City, OK 73099

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 428 Nathan Way · Avail. Jul 21

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1612 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
428 Nathan Way Available 07/21/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Yukon Rental Home within a Gated Community - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view on July 21st!

This home offers extremely functional space and feels much bigger than 1612 SqFt. Adding a custom charm with your cedar front post with brick base, make the perfect first impression statement. Making use of every square inch of space this home provides room for guests, family, entertaining or just hanging out. With a very large master bedroom you will have a retreat from a long day with plenty of room to stretch out.

Once outside, you can enjoy the privacy of your fenced in backyard or take advantage of your full access to the clubhouse, fitness center, and community pool. Full service lawn care is provided.
The main gate is open from 8-5 daily, call 1.800.314.4490 for after hour gate code.

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5839743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 Nathan Way have any available units?
428 Nathan Way has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 428 Nathan Way have?
Some of 428 Nathan Way's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 Nathan Way currently offering any rent specials?
428 Nathan Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 Nathan Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 428 Nathan Way is pet friendly.
Does 428 Nathan Way offer parking?
Yes, 428 Nathan Way does offer parking.
Does 428 Nathan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 Nathan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 Nathan Way have a pool?
Yes, 428 Nathan Way has a pool.
Does 428 Nathan Way have accessible units?
No, 428 Nathan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 428 Nathan Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 428 Nathan Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 428 Nathan Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Quail Ridge
2609 Featherstone Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Cross Timber
10700 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Hefner Hollow
6708 W Wilshire Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73103
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Almonte
5901 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73119

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity