Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:00 PM

424 Northwest 83rd Street

424 Northwest 83rd Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1925035
Location

424 Northwest 83rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73114
North Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Oklahoma City has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 424 Northwest 83rd Street have any available units?
424 Northwest 83rd Street has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 Northwest 83rd Street have?
Some of 424 Northwest 83rd Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Northwest 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
424 Northwest 83rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Northwest 83rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 Northwest 83rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 424 Northwest 83rd Street offer parking?
No, 424 Northwest 83rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 424 Northwest 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Northwest 83rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Northwest 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 424 Northwest 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 424 Northwest 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 424 Northwest 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Northwest 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Northwest 83rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

