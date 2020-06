Amenities

421 NW 28th Street #8 Available 07/12/20 Beautiful Historical 1 Bedroom In Jefferson Park - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK***

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=5baqkdddbJ&env=production



Completely renovated colonial charmer in Jefferson Park! Stunning white and bright finishes with loads of natural light and stop in your tracks curb appeal! This one bed one bath has custom solid surface counter tops. New wood like tile flooring throughout. Classic white subway tile in the bathroom and all stainless appliances in the kitchen. A huge bank of windows across the great room that adjoins the kitchen. This home is the perfect mix of modern and traditional! Close to so many great restaurants along the 23rd street corridor with easy access to Broadway Extension. Pets case by case.



Water/trash/sewer/gas included in lease. Tenant is responsible for electric. Lawncare included.



No Cats Allowed



