$600/mo! Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath 740 sq ft apartment, wood floors, granite countertops, new windows, new appliances, large closets, black doors and much more! Candy 405-204-4515 208 Unit Multi-Family
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 have any available units?
409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 have?
Some of 409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 currently offering any rent specials?
409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 pet-friendly?