Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:16 PM

409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129

409 Tinker Diagonal Street · (719) 223-4830
Location

409 Tinker Diagonal Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73129
Del Mar Laning

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
$600/mo! Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath 740 sq ft apartment, wood floors, granite countertops, new windows, new appliances, large closets, black doors and much more! Candy 405-204-4515
208 Unit Multi-Family

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 have any available units?
409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 have?
Some of 409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 currently offering any rent specials?
409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 pet-friendly?
No, 409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 offer parking?
No, 409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 does not offer parking.
Does 409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 have a pool?
No, 409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 does not have a pool.
Does 409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 have accessible units?
No, 409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129 has units with dishwashers.
