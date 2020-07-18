All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 3 2020 at 4:01 AM

402 NW 27th - E

402 Northwest 27th Street · (405) 633-0750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

402 Northwest 27th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Central Heat and Air, Updated Finishes
**NOT FURNISHED** charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom within walking distance to the popular Paseo area and the newest 23rd St additions! Spacious 800 sq ft apartment with plenty of built in storage throughout! Beautiful hard wood floors add to the charm of this apartment. Refrigerator, stove, and shared laundry is provided! Off street parking. Owner pays for water and trash. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas bill. Small pets are welcome with a $250 pet fee per pet along with additional $25 per pet per month.

* $40 application fee per applicant over 18
* Security deposit is $850.00
* Monthly rent is $800.00 (includes water & trash)
* $250 pet fee + $25 per pet each month

For additional information and to schedule a showing contact 405-633-0750

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 NW 27th - E have any available units?
402 NW 27th - E has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 NW 27th - E have?
Some of 402 NW 27th - E's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 NW 27th - E currently offering any rent specials?
402 NW 27th - E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 NW 27th - E pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 NW 27th - E is pet friendly.
Does 402 NW 27th - E offer parking?
Yes, 402 NW 27th - E offers parking.
Does 402 NW 27th - E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 NW 27th - E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 NW 27th - E have a pool?
No, 402 NW 27th - E does not have a pool.
Does 402 NW 27th - E have accessible units?
No, 402 NW 27th - E does not have accessible units.
Does 402 NW 27th - E have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 NW 27th - E does not have units with dishwashers.
