402 NW 27th - E

Central Heat and Air, Updated Finishes

**NOT FURNISHED** charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom within walking distance to the popular Paseo area and the newest 23rd St additions! Spacious 800 sq ft apartment with plenty of built in storage throughout! Beautiful hard wood floors add to the charm of this apartment. Refrigerator, stove, and shared laundry is provided! Off street parking. Owner pays for water and trash. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas bill. Small pets are welcome with a $250 pet fee per pet along with additional $25 per pet per month.



* $40 application fee per applicant over 18

* Security deposit is $850.00

* Monthly rent is $800.00 (includes water & trash)

* $250 pet fee + $25 per pet each month



For additional information and to schedule a showing contact 405-633-0750