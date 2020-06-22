All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:50 AM

3809 Tori Place

3809 Tori Place · No Longer Available
Location

3809 Tori Place, Oklahoma City, OK 73099
Lakeview Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom w/ study in a gated community. Open floor plan w/ updated modern light fixtures, fireplace and lots of natural light. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, glass/ chrome tile backsplash & breakfast bar. Master suite features large walk in closet, 2 sinks, separate shower & tub. Pergola & deck in backyard great for gatherings. Near Kilpatrick Turnpike & I-40.

Rent: $1595
Deposit: $1595
Application fee: $35
Pet Deposit: $500 – medium to small breeds, max two pets

Must have 600+ credit score. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 Tori Place have any available units?
3809 Tori Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3809 Tori Place have?
Some of 3809 Tori Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 Tori Place currently offering any rent specials?
3809 Tori Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 Tori Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3809 Tori Place is pet friendly.
Does 3809 Tori Place offer parking?
No, 3809 Tori Place does not offer parking.
Does 3809 Tori Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3809 Tori Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 Tori Place have a pool?
No, 3809 Tori Place does not have a pool.
Does 3809 Tori Place have accessible units?
No, 3809 Tori Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 Tori Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3809 Tori Place does not have units with dishwashers.
