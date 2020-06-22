3809 Tori Place

Amenities

4 bedroom w/ study in a gated community. Open floor plan w/ updated modern light fixtures, fireplace and lots of natural light. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, glass/ chrome tile backsplash & breakfast bar. Master suite features large walk in closet, 2 sinks, separate shower & tub. Pergola & deck in backyard great for gatherings. Near Kilpatrick Turnpike & I-40.



Rent: $1595

Deposit: $1595

Application fee: $35

Pet Deposit: $500 – medium to small breeds, max two pets



Must have 600+ credit score. Thank you!