336 NW 80 Corner

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

If location is important to you so that you spend more time at home and less time getting to your final destination

whether it is work or going out to socialize, then this 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom is ideal. Easy access to I-235

whether going to downtown/bricktown or Edmond within a few minutes. Near to restaurants on N. Western Ave or

retail shops or restaurants at Classen Curve or in the Nichols Hills Plaza. Property consists of updated 3 bedrooms

and 1 1/2 bathrooms, new carpet, wood flooring, double pane windows/patio slider which will contribute to energy

cost savings, kitchen has all GE Profile appliances, living room with a stone fire place, large fenced back yard, and

a two car garage. This property will be available for view on 4/1/2020.