All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 336 NW 80 Corner.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
336 NW 80 Corner
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

336 NW 80 Corner

336 Northwest 80th Street · (405) 313-3079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

336 Northwest 80th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73114
North Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1384 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
If location is important to you so that you spend more time at home and less time getting to your final destination
whether it is work or going out to socialize, then this 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom is ideal. Easy access to I-235
whether going to downtown/bricktown or Edmond within a few minutes. Near to restaurants on N. Western Ave or
retail shops or restaurants at Classen Curve or in the Nichols Hills Plaza. Property consists of updated 3 bedrooms
and 1 1/2 bathrooms, new carpet, wood flooring, double pane windows/patio slider which will contribute to energy
cost savings, kitchen has all GE Profile appliances, living room with a stone fire place, large fenced back yard, and
a two car garage. This property will be available for view on 4/1/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 NW 80 Corner have any available units?
336 NW 80 Corner has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 NW 80 Corner have?
Some of 336 NW 80 Corner's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 NW 80 Corner currently offering any rent specials?
336 NW 80 Corner isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 NW 80 Corner pet-friendly?
No, 336 NW 80 Corner is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 336 NW 80 Corner offer parking?
Yes, 336 NW 80 Corner does offer parking.
Does 336 NW 80 Corner have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 NW 80 Corner does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 NW 80 Corner have a pool?
No, 336 NW 80 Corner does not have a pool.
Does 336 NW 80 Corner have accessible units?
No, 336 NW 80 Corner does not have accessible units.
Does 336 NW 80 Corner have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 NW 80 Corner has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 336 NW 80 Corner?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Quail Ridge
2609 Featherstone Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
La Villa
6305 N Villa
Oklahoma City, OK 73112
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73112
Aviare Arts District
301 N Walker Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity