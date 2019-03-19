All apartments in Oklahoma City
3110 N Lake Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

3110 N Lake Ave

3110 North Lake Avenue · (405) 444-8383
Location

3110 North Lake Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
Corridor South

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3110 N Lake Ave · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1110 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great 2 Bed/1 Bath Duplex Flat - Available Now & Move-In Ready...Only $950!!! - Perfect location, tucked away on Lake Ave. in Military Park, close to the highway, just a hop over to Paseo District, a quick walk to Western Ave. District or a skip & a jump to Plaza, Midtown or even Bricktown. FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.5-4.4.4-8.3.8.3! Available now is the downstairs flat...a two bedroom, one bathroom home with an indoor laundry room! Water/Trash Utility Paid & Lawn Care Also Provided!!! Cozy mock fireplace in the spacious living area, also a formal dining or 2nd living area, original wood floors, granite counters in kitchen, refrigerator provided & washer/dryer hookups are located in the laundry room, adjacent to the kitchen. Nice spacious bedrooms, with an updated & centrally located full bathroom & plenty of extra storage space & built-in cabinets. Also has a very nice, large, fully enclosed back yard. THIS ONE'S A MUST SEE!!! (I just like sayin' that!) And there is also an option for leasing the two car detached garage/shop as well, for an additional $125. FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.5-4.4.4-8.3.8.3! House-trained pets possibly allowed, with owner's prior approval & a 1/2 non-refundable pet deposit & an $20 per pet, per month. Tenant is responsible for all general maintenance, and all utilities except for Water/Trash. No Smoking. Applicants must have clean rental history (no evictions). Manager also checks credit and criminal history.

(RLNE5713223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 N Lake Ave have any available units?
3110 N Lake Ave has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3110 N Lake Ave have?
Some of 3110 N Lake Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 N Lake Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3110 N Lake Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 N Lake Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3110 N Lake Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 3110 N Lake Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3110 N Lake Ave does offer parking.
Does 3110 N Lake Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3110 N Lake Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 N Lake Ave have a pool?
No, 3110 N Lake Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3110 N Lake Ave have accessible units?
No, 3110 N Lake Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 N Lake Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3110 N Lake Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
