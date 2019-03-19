3110 N Lake Ave

Amenities

Great 2 Bed/1 Bath Duplex Flat - Available Now & Move-In Ready...Only $950!!! - Perfect location, tucked away on Lake Ave. in Military Park, close to the highway, just a hop over to Paseo District, a quick walk to Western Ave. District or a skip & a jump to Plaza, Midtown or even Bricktown. FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.5-4.4.4-8.3.8.3! Available now is the downstairs flat...a two bedroom, one bathroom home with an indoor laundry room! Water/Trash Utility Paid & Lawn Care Also Provided!!! Cozy mock fireplace in the spacious living area, also a formal dining or 2nd living area, original wood floors, granite counters in kitchen, refrigerator provided & washer/dryer hookups are located in the laundry room, adjacent to the kitchen. Nice spacious bedrooms, with an updated & centrally located full bathroom & plenty of extra storage space & built-in cabinets. Also has a very nice, large, fully enclosed back yard. THIS ONE'S A MUST SEE!!! (I just like sayin' that!) And there is also an option for leasing the two car detached garage/shop as well, for an additional $125. FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.5-4.4.4-8.3.8.3! House-trained pets possibly allowed, with owner's prior approval & a 1/2 non-refundable pet deposit & an $20 per pet, per month. Tenant is responsible for all general maintenance, and all utilities except for Water/Trash. No Smoking. Applicants must have clean rental history (no evictions). Manager also checks credit and criminal history.



(RLNE5713223)