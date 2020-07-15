2938 NW 12 Street - 2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Wonderful, central location! Located at 2936 NW 12 Street (NW12th and May), close to Downtown with a park located across the street. This apartment has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 dining and 1 living room, approximately 760 sq feet. Central heat and air. Many recent updates: New paint, fixtures and tile. Hardwood floor in living, dining, and bedroom. This unit comes with it's own washer and dryer. Trash and water are paid by Owner. Tenant pays for electricity. Beautiful park located across the street. Off street parking. $40 Application fee. Rent $625 with a year lease, Deposit $650. Pets can be authorized with Owner's consent. No Section 8. Contact us to schedule a showing!

Wonderful, central location! Located at 2936 NW 12 Street (NW12th and May), close to Downtown with a park located across the street.



Contact us to schedule a showing!