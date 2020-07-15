All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 2938 NW 12 Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
2938 NW 12 Street - 2
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:00 AM

2938 NW 12 Street - 2

2938 NW 12th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2938 NW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Reed Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Wonderful, central location! Located at 2936 NW 12 Street (NW12th and May), close to Downtown with a park located across the street. This apartment has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 dining and 1 living room, approximately 760 sq feet. Central heat and air. Many recent updates: New paint, fixtures and tile. Hardwood floor in living, dining, and bedroom. This unit comes with it's own washer and dryer. Trash and water are paid by Owner. Tenant pays for electricity. Beautiful park located across the street. Off street parking. $40 Application fee. Rent $625 with a year lease, Deposit $650. Pets can be authorized with Owner's consent. No Section 8. Contact us to schedule a showing!
Wonderful, central location! Located at 2936 NW 12 Street (NW12th and May), close to Downtown with a park located across the street.

Contact us to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2938 NW 12 Street - 2 have any available units?
2938 NW 12 Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2938 NW 12 Street - 2 have?
Some of 2938 NW 12 Street - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2938 NW 12 Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2938 NW 12 Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2938 NW 12 Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2938 NW 12 Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2938 NW 12 Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2938 NW 12 Street - 2 offers parking.
Does 2938 NW 12 Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2938 NW 12 Street - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2938 NW 12 Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 2938 NW 12 Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2938 NW 12 Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2938 NW 12 Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2938 NW 12 Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2938 NW 12 Street - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Drexel Flats
8800 Drexel Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Ashley Park
2600 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73159

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolsOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKEnid, OK
Shawnee, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
The Greens
Heritage Hills East

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers