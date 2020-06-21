3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Newer 3bd 2ba 2car with inside utility, stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, Dishwasher, gas stove,Inside utility room and Nice Gazebo on patio. Large fenced in yard
(RLNE5820806)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2929 Thompson Farm Lane have any available units?
2929 Thompson Farm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.