Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2929 Thompson Farm Lane

2929 Thompson Farm Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2929 Thompson Farm Lane, Oklahoma City, OK 73099

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Newer 3bd 2ba 2car with inside utility, stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, Dishwasher, gas stove,Inside utility room and Nice Gazebo on patio. Large fenced in yard

(RLNE5820806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 Thompson Farm Lane have any available units?
2929 Thompson Farm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 Thompson Farm Lane have?
Some of 2929 Thompson Farm Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 Thompson Farm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2929 Thompson Farm Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 Thompson Farm Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2929 Thompson Farm Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2929 Thompson Farm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2929 Thompson Farm Lane does offer parking.
Does 2929 Thompson Farm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2929 Thompson Farm Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Thompson Farm Lane have a pool?
No, 2929 Thompson Farm Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2929 Thompson Farm Lane have accessible units?
No, 2929 Thompson Farm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 Thompson Farm Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2929 Thompson Farm Lane has units with dishwashers.
