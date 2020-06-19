Rent Calculator
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
2813 SW 82nd Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2813 SW 82nd Street
2813 Southwest 82nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Oklahoma City
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location
2813 Southwest 82nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Meadowcliff
Amenities
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
No carpet in home. Fenced yard with shed. Cozy 3 bed, 1.5 baths. Laundry area. Ceiling fans, blinds, pantry in kitchen, gas stove. Ready for new tenant
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2813 SW 82nd Street have any available units?
2813 SW 82nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oklahoma City, OK
.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oklahoma City Rent Report
.
Is 2813 SW 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2813 SW 82nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 SW 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 2813 SW 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City
.
Does 2813 SW 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 2813 SW 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 2813 SW 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 SW 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 SW 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 2813 SW 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2813 SW 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2813 SW 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 SW 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2813 SW 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2813 SW 82nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2813 SW 82nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
