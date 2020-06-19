All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 2813 SW 82nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
2813 SW 82nd Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2813 SW 82nd Street

2813 Southwest 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2813 Southwest 82nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Meadowcliff

Amenities

ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
No carpet in home. Fenced yard with shed. Cozy 3 bed, 1.5 baths. Laundry area. Ceiling fans, blinds, pantry in kitchen, gas stove. Ready for new tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 SW 82nd Street have any available units?
2813 SW 82nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
Is 2813 SW 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2813 SW 82nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 SW 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 2813 SW 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 2813 SW 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 2813 SW 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 2813 SW 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 SW 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 SW 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 2813 SW 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2813 SW 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2813 SW 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 SW 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2813 SW 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2813 SW 82nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2813 SW 82nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73135
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Aviare Arts District
301 N Walker Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73102
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Almonte
5901 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73119

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers