Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

2804 N Robinson Ave - 7

2804 North Robinson Avenue · (405) 358-3076
Location

2804 North Robinson Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$640

Studio · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This apartment has 1 bedroom (efficiency) and 1 bathroom, approximately 640 sq feet. Wonderful unit with lots of storage! Kitchen comes with Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal and Dishwasher. Washers and dryers are provided. This unit has a fresh coat of paint and will be ready for a new Tenant. Trash and water are paid by Owner. Tenant pays for electricity. $40 Application fee. Rent $640 with a year lease, Deposit $675. Pets can be authorized with Owner's consent. No Section 8.
Wonderful, central location! Located at 2804 N Robinson Ave, close to Uptown and Paseo! There is even a park located across the street.

This building is an 8-plex.

https://triermanagement.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 N Robinson Ave - 7 have any available units?
2804 N Robinson Ave - 7 has a unit available for $640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2804 N Robinson Ave - 7 have?
Some of 2804 N Robinson Ave - 7's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 N Robinson Ave - 7 currently offering any rent specials?
2804 N Robinson Ave - 7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 N Robinson Ave - 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2804 N Robinson Ave - 7 is pet friendly.
Does 2804 N Robinson Ave - 7 offer parking?
Yes, 2804 N Robinson Ave - 7 does offer parking.
Does 2804 N Robinson Ave - 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2804 N Robinson Ave - 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 N Robinson Ave - 7 have a pool?
No, 2804 N Robinson Ave - 7 does not have a pool.
Does 2804 N Robinson Ave - 7 have accessible units?
No, 2804 N Robinson Ave - 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 N Robinson Ave - 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2804 N Robinson Ave - 7 has units with dishwashers.
