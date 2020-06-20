2804 N Robinson Ave - 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This apartment has 1 bedroom (efficiency) and 1 bathroom, approximately 640 sq feet. Wonderful unit with lots of storage! Kitchen comes with Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal and Dishwasher. Washers and dryers are provided. This unit has a fresh coat of paint and will be ready for a new Tenant. Trash and water are paid by Owner. Tenant pays for electricity. $40 Application fee. Rent $640 with a year lease, Deposit $675. Pets can be authorized with Owner's consent. No Section 8.

Wonderful, central location! Located at 2804 N Robinson Ave, close to Uptown and Paseo! There is even a park located across the street.



This building is an 8-plex.



