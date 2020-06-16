2749 NW 17th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Large 2 Bed | 1.5 Bath | HALF DUPLEX - Crestwood Charmer w/Pool + 1 garage space - Contact Chelsey at chelsey@fidelityrei.com or TEXT 903-707-1271 for additional information or to schedule a showing today (virtual or in person).



Beautiful, historic, charming 1/2 duplex features 2 LARGE bedrooms, 1.5 baths, wood flooring, arched doorways, built-ins

& basement with utility hook-ups. Living, dining, kitchen and half bath on first floor. 2 beds and full bath upstairs. Shared back yard is a calming and serene getaway with pond and pool. NEW HVAC system installed October 2019.



- 1 covered (detached garage) parking space

- Lawn and pool maintenance included



$45 non-refundable application fee

$25 monthly pet rent pets 25lbs and under

$50 monthly pet rent - pets over 25lbs



OKC Schools (tenant to verify all information)

- Cleveland Elementary School

- Taft Middle School

- North Classen High School



(RLNE5400521)