2749 NW 17th Street

Amenities
Large 2 Bed | 1.5 Bath | HALF DUPLEX - Crestwood Charmer w/Pool + 1 garage space - Contact Chelsey at chelsey@fidelityrei.com or TEXT 903-707-1271 for additional information or to schedule a showing today (virtual or in person).
Beautiful, historic, charming 1/2 duplex features 2 LARGE bedrooms, 1.5 baths, wood flooring, arched doorways, built-ins
& basement with utility hook-ups. Living, dining, kitchen and half bath on first floor. 2 beds and full bath upstairs. Shared back yard is a calming and serene getaway with pond and pool. NEW HVAC system installed October 2019.
- 1 covered (detached garage) parking space
- Lawn and pool maintenance included
$45 non-refundable application fee
$25 monthly pet rent pets 25lbs and under
$50 monthly pet rent - pets over 25lbs
OKC Schools (tenant to verify all information)
- Cleveland Elementary School
- Taft Middle School
- North Classen High School
(RLNE5400521)