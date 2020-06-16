All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 2749 NW 17th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
2749 NW 17th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2749 NW 17th Street

2749 Northwest 17th Street · (405) 285-2835
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2749 Northwest 17th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Crestwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2749 NW 17th Street · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Large 2 Bed | 1.5 Bath | HALF DUPLEX - Crestwood Charmer w/Pool + 1 garage space - Contact Chelsey at chelsey@fidelityrei.com or TEXT 903-707-1271 for additional information or to schedule a showing today (virtual or in person).

Beautiful, historic, charming 1/2 duplex features 2 LARGE bedrooms, 1.5 baths, wood flooring, arched doorways, built-ins
& basement with utility hook-ups. Living, dining, kitchen and half bath on first floor. 2 beds and full bath upstairs. Shared back yard is a calming and serene getaway with pond and pool. NEW HVAC system installed October 2019.

- 1 covered (detached garage) parking space
- Lawn and pool maintenance included

$45 non-refundable application fee
$25 monthly pet rent pets 25lbs and under
$50 monthly pet rent - pets over 25lbs

OKC Schools (tenant to verify all information)
- Cleveland Elementary School
- Taft Middle School
- North Classen High School

(RLNE5400521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2749 NW 17th Street have any available units?
2749 NW 17th Street has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2749 NW 17th Street have?
Some of 2749 NW 17th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2749 NW 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2749 NW 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2749 NW 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2749 NW 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2749 NW 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2749 NW 17th Street does offer parking.
Does 2749 NW 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2749 NW 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2749 NW 17th Street have a pool?
Yes, 2749 NW 17th Street has a pool.
Does 2749 NW 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 2749 NW 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2749 NW 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2749 NW 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2749 NW 17th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73142
City Heights South
717 Santa Rosa Drive
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73112
Almonte
5901 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73119

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity