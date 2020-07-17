All apartments in Oklahoma City
2613 NE 17th
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

2613 NE 17th

2613 Northeast 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2613 Northeast 17th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73111
Edwards Community

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
REMODELLED 4 BEDROOM HOME IN NE OKC !! - This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home features the following:

New Paint
New Flooring
New Ceiling Fans
New Cabinets
New Countertops
Blinds
Central Heating/Air
Stainless Appliances
Fridge
Dishwasher
Stove
Fenced Yard
1 Car Detached Garage
............................... and much, much more !!

Rent: $ 1000
Deposit: $900

Pet Policy: Allowed with owner approval. $ 300 per pet deposit.

Section 8: Not Accepted

Please call Jessica at 405-928-8411 to set up your tour !!

www.energypmokc.com

(RLNE5891308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 NE 17th have any available units?
2613 NE 17th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 NE 17th have?
Some of 2613 NE 17th's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 NE 17th currently offering any rent specials?
2613 NE 17th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 NE 17th pet-friendly?
Yes, 2613 NE 17th is pet friendly.
Does 2613 NE 17th offer parking?
Yes, 2613 NE 17th offers parking.
Does 2613 NE 17th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 NE 17th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 NE 17th have a pool?
No, 2613 NE 17th does not have a pool.
Does 2613 NE 17th have accessible units?
No, 2613 NE 17th does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 NE 17th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 NE 17th has units with dishwashers.
