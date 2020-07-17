2613 NE 17th

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

REMODELLED 4 BEDROOM HOME IN NE OKC !! - This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home features the following:



New Paint

New Flooring

New Ceiling Fans

New Cabinets

New Countertops

Blinds

Central Heating/Air

Stainless Appliances

Fridge

Dishwasher

Stove

Fenced Yard

1 Car Detached Garage

............................... and much, much more !!



Rent: $ 1000

Deposit: $900



Pet Policy: Allowed with owner approval. $ 300 per pet deposit.



Section 8: Not Accepted



Please call Jessica at 405-928-8411 to set up your tour !!



www.energypmokc.com



(RLNE5891308)