All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 2529 NW 164th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
2529 NW 164th Terrace
Last updated May 27 2020 at 4:25 AM

2529 NW 164th Terrace

2529 Northwest 164th Terrace · (405) 510-0751
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2529 Northwest 164th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK 73013

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1323 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Beds, 2 Bath, 2-Car Garage. Full of natural light, Beautiful Fireplace, Combination of Wood and Vinyl Plank Flooring, High Ceilings, Fenced Yard. Edmond Public Schools: Angie Debo Elementary / Summit Middle School / Santa Fe High School. **All pets must be approved**
1323 sq. ft.
3 bed, 2 bath. 2 car garage.
Full of natural light, Beautiful Fireplace, Combination of Wood and Vinyl Plank Flooring, High Ceilings, Fenced Yard. Edmond Public Schools: Angie Debo Elementary / Summit Middle School / Santa Fe High School. **All pets must be approved**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2529 NW 164th Terrace have any available units?
2529 NW 164th Terrace has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2529 NW 164th Terrace have?
Some of 2529 NW 164th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2529 NW 164th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2529 NW 164th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 NW 164th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2529 NW 164th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2529 NW 164th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2529 NW 164th Terrace does offer parking.
Does 2529 NW 164th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2529 NW 164th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 NW 164th Terrace have a pool?
No, 2529 NW 164th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2529 NW 164th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2529 NW 164th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 NW 164th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2529 NW 164th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2529 NW 164th Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
The Haven
601 Robert S Kerr Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73170
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Retreat at Quail North
2701 Watermark Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Lift
801 NW 10th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73106
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73134

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity