Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2521 SW 103rd

2521 Southwest 103rd Street · (405) 364-4801
Location

2521 Southwest 103rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73159

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2521 SW 103rd · Avail. Aug 14

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2521 SW 103rd Available 08/14/20 2521 SW 103rd - Oklahoma City - Great 3 bed, 2 bath with a 2 car garage. Approximately 1450 Sq Ft. All kitchen appliances except refrigerator, fireplace, utility room, and fenced yard. Has a backyard patio and fireplace.

Pets Welcome (2 PET LIMIT):
1 Pet - $300 Deposit + $25/month Pet Rent
2 Pet - $400 Deposit + $40/month Pet Rent

Call RJH Realty today to set-up a showing at (405) 364-4801
View all of our available properties at www.rjh-realty.com
Email us with questions at info@rjh-realty.com

(RLNE2520120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 SW 103rd have any available units?
2521 SW 103rd has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 SW 103rd have?
Some of 2521 SW 103rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 SW 103rd currently offering any rent specials?
2521 SW 103rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 SW 103rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2521 SW 103rd is pet friendly.
Does 2521 SW 103rd offer parking?
Yes, 2521 SW 103rd does offer parking.
Does 2521 SW 103rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 SW 103rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 SW 103rd have a pool?
No, 2521 SW 103rd does not have a pool.
Does 2521 SW 103rd have accessible units?
No, 2521 SW 103rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 SW 103rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2521 SW 103rd has units with dishwashers.
