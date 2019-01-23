All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 2301 NW 20th Duplex A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
2301 NW 20th Duplex A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2301 NW 20th Duplex A

2301 Northwest 20th Street · (405) 757-4578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2301 Northwest 20th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Pennville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2301 NW 20th Duplex A · Avail. Jul 1

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
garage
2301 NW 20th Duplex A Available 07/01/20 **COMING SOON** Charming 1 Bed/1 Bath with Parking on Corner Lot! - **COMING SOON** Charming 1 Bed/1 Bath with Parking on Corner Lot!
Marketing DescriptionThis charming, 1 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage with carport/parking on a corner lot is coming available in early July! This home offers original hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, spacious room sizes and lots of storage. Contact us today for more details and to get on our showing list!

Bedroom: 1
Bathroom: 1
Garage: One car with carport (parking spot)

Square Feet: 872

Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Rent: $850.00
Deposit: $700.00

Section 8 Not Accepted

Pet-Friendly: Yes
Pet Fee: Dependent on size (options available)

CALL or TEXT 405-757-4578 FOR MORE INFORMATION!

(RLNE5838607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 NW 20th Duplex A have any available units?
2301 NW 20th Duplex A has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 NW 20th Duplex A have?
Some of 2301 NW 20th Duplex A's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 NW 20th Duplex A currently offering any rent specials?
2301 NW 20th Duplex A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 NW 20th Duplex A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 NW 20th Duplex A is pet friendly.
Does 2301 NW 20th Duplex A offer parking?
Yes, 2301 NW 20th Duplex A does offer parking.
Does 2301 NW 20th Duplex A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 NW 20th Duplex A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 NW 20th Duplex A have a pool?
No, 2301 NW 20th Duplex A does not have a pool.
Does 2301 NW 20th Duplex A have accessible units?
No, 2301 NW 20th Duplex A does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 NW 20th Duplex A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 NW 20th Duplex A does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2301 NW 20th Duplex A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Haven
601 Robert S Kerr Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Quail Ridge
2609 Featherstone Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Cinnamon Square
6624 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73112
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Drexel Flats
8800 Drexel Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity