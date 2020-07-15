Amenities
2207 Shadowridge Dr. Available 08/01/20 FULLY REMODELED DUPLEX in the Quaint Ridge at Shadowlake! - This duplex is perfect for any family! It has 2 generous bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious backyard that is fully fenced, a courtyard, and a large 2 car garage!
COMPLETELY UPDATED 1 year ago!! New paint, new flooring, new blinds, all new windows and sliding doors. Front lawn mowing is included!
These units have a rustic vibe with wood beams in the living room and a lovely fireplace! Jump on this unit fast!!
Unit is OCCUPIED! Please do not disturb the current tenant!
Contact us today! Www.robinsoninvest.com
Deposit: $800, App fee: $40, Pets are allowed with pet fee!
(RLNE4685631)