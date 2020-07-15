All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

2207 Shadowridge Dr.

2207 Shadowridge Ct · (405) 685-3000
Location

2207 Shadowridge Ct, Oklahoma City, OK 73159

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2207 Shadowridge Dr. · Avail. Aug 1

$975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
2207 Shadowridge Dr. Available 08/01/20 FULLY REMODELED DUPLEX in the Quaint Ridge at Shadowlake! - This duplex is perfect for any family! It has 2 generous bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious backyard that is fully fenced, a courtyard, and a large 2 car garage!

COMPLETELY UPDATED 1 year ago!! New paint, new flooring, new blinds, all new windows and sliding doors. Front lawn mowing is included!

These units have a rustic vibe with wood beams in the living room and a lovely fireplace! Jump on this unit fast!!

Unit is OCCUPIED! Please do not disturb the current tenant!

Contact us today! Www.robinsoninvest.com

Deposit: $800, App fee: $40, Pets are allowed with pet fee!

(RLNE4685631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 Shadowridge Dr. have any available units?
2207 Shadowridge Dr. has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 Shadowridge Dr. have?
Some of 2207 Shadowridge Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 Shadowridge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Shadowridge Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Shadowridge Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 Shadowridge Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2207 Shadowridge Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2207 Shadowridge Dr. offers parking.
Does 2207 Shadowridge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 Shadowridge Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Shadowridge Dr. have a pool?
No, 2207 Shadowridge Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Shadowridge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2207 Shadowridge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Shadowridge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 Shadowridge Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
