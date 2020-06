Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2156 Camino Del Plaza Lane Available 04/15/20 3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Duplex ***COMING SOON*** - Very cute 3 bedroom duplex available soon! Located off of Santa Fe in Edmond, this home is close to shopping and local businesses. Energy efficient, LED lighting throughout and complete appliance package makes this home one that wont last! Kitchen features quartz counter top, stainless steel appliances and tons of storage. Large living room! Master bedroom is downstairs and is large and spacious. Guest bedrooms are upstairs. Bathrooms have double sink vanity. Private backyard is ready for entertaining. This home will not last! Will be available for self show. Pet Policy: We welcome non aggressive breeds with a $300.00 pet deposit per pet and $20.0 pet rent per pet per month.



Call or text 405-420-6979 for more info or to schedule a view.

*Availability date subject to change. Home is not vacant. Please do not disturb tenants.

Visit our website at www.Luxe-PM.com for a list of our vacancies.



