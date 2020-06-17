2113 N BLACKWELDER AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Come experience this thoughtfully designed two bedroom, one bath home that is sure to delight with style and comfort around every corner. The cottage is a short stroll down to The Plaza District where some of Oklahoma City's best dining experiences await. Upon entering The Cottage you are greeted with warm gray walls and natural light that shines off the hardwood flooring.In the kitchen, you have a harmonious blend of the original charm with period archway separating the breakfast nook from the full kitchen. The renovated kitchen with soft close cabinetry comes equipped with gas range, dishwasher, and refrigerator.The two bedrooms are separated by the renovated bath with a modern vanity, medicine cabinet mirror and subway tiled walls for the tub shower combo. Both bedrooms offer a full closet with closet systems that are perfect for hanging clothes and storing belongings. Full washer and dryer is available in the mudroom off of the kitchen. Parking is under the covered carport.