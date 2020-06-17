All apartments in Oklahoma City
2113 N BLACKWELDER AVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:50 PM

2113 N BLACKWELDER AVE

2113 North Blackwelder Avenue · (405) 458-0773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2113 North Blackwelder Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Gatewood UCD

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Come experience this thoughtfully designed two bedroom, one bath home that is sure to delight with style and comfort around every corner. The cottage is a short stroll down to The Plaza District where some of Oklahoma City's best dining experiences await. Upon entering The Cottage you are greeted with warm gray walls and natural light that shines off the hardwood flooring.In the kitchen, you have a harmonious blend of the original charm with period archway separating the breakfast nook from the full kitchen. The renovated kitchen with soft close cabinetry comes equipped with gas range, dishwasher, and refrigerator.The two bedrooms are separated by the renovated bath with a modern vanity, medicine cabinet mirror and subway tiled walls for the tub shower combo. Both bedrooms offer a full closet with closet systems that are perfect for hanging clothes and storing belongings. Full washer and dryer is available in the mudroom off of the kitchen. Parking is under the covered carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 N BLACKWELDER AVE have any available units?
2113 N BLACKWELDER AVE has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2113 N BLACKWELDER AVE have?
Some of 2113 N BLACKWELDER AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 N BLACKWELDER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2113 N BLACKWELDER AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 N BLACKWELDER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2113 N BLACKWELDER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 2113 N BLACKWELDER AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2113 N BLACKWELDER AVE does offer parking.
Does 2113 N BLACKWELDER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2113 N BLACKWELDER AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 N BLACKWELDER AVE have a pool?
No, 2113 N BLACKWELDER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2113 N BLACKWELDER AVE have accessible units?
No, 2113 N BLACKWELDER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 N BLACKWELDER AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2113 N BLACKWELDER AVE has units with dishwashers.
