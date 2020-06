Amenities

19105 Butterfly Blvd. - This beautiful home in Edmond has it all! Step into a spacious open floor plan with tall ceilings and a fireplace. Kitchen opens up to living room with a convenient breakfast bar and features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Stained wood beams add gorgeous details to this space. A spacious laundry room can be found just off the kitchen. Upstairs bonus room includes a half bath and is a perfect second living space. Master suite features tray ceilings and a luxurious en suite with a granite double vanity and a large soaking tub! A tankless hot water heater ensures you will never run out of hot water. Fun for the whole family can be found in the homes massive game room. Outside you will find a spacious covered patio and a sprinkler system! This home even comes with a home warranty to keep it as good as new.



This home is zoned in the Deer Creek School district.



