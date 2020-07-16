Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

17316 White Hawk Dr. Available 07/24/20 Modern Design 3 Bedroom Home in Edmond Schools! Great Location! Walking Distance from Westfield Elementary - Contact Juanita at Juanita@fidelityrei.com or (405) 388-5258 for more information and to schedule showings.



Available for Move-In on July 24th.



Unique modern design 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open floor plan!! This community is convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more!! Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range with double oven, breakfast bar and gorgeous light fixtures! Kitchen opens to large living area with gas fireplace and elongated windows which let in tons of natural light. Spacious master bedroom with en suite bath includes tiled shower, two tier vanity and huge walk-in closet that leads right into laundry room with tons of storage space! Enjoy the summer with access to neighborhood pool and park!

Modern, Jeff Click Design. Large back yard.



EDMOND SCHOOLS (tenant to verify all information)

- ELEMENTARY - Westfield

- MIDDLE - Heartland

- HIGH - Santa Fe



* Bosch Washer/Dryer- Included

* Refrigerator- Included



Pets Welcome:

$25 p/month - Up to 25lbs

$50 p/month - Over 25lbs

*Breed restrictions apply - Contact Juanita for more information*



