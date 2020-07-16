All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 17316 White Hawk Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
17316 White Hawk Dr.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

17316 White Hawk Dr.

17316 White Hawk Drive · (405) 388-5258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

17316 White Hawk Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17316 White Hawk Dr. · Avail. Jul 24

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1521 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
17316 White Hawk Dr. Available 07/24/20 Modern Design 3 Bedroom Home in Edmond Schools! Great Location! Walking Distance from Westfield Elementary - Contact Juanita at Juanita@fidelityrei.com or (405) 388-5258 for more information and to schedule showings.

Available for Move-In on July 24th.

Unique modern design 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open floor plan!! This community is convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more!! Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range with double oven, breakfast bar and gorgeous light fixtures! Kitchen opens to large living area with gas fireplace and elongated windows which let in tons of natural light. Spacious master bedroom with en suite bath includes tiled shower, two tier vanity and huge walk-in closet that leads right into laundry room with tons of storage space! Enjoy the summer with access to neighborhood pool and park!
Modern, Jeff Click Design. Large back yard.

EDMOND SCHOOLS (tenant to verify all information)
- ELEMENTARY - Westfield
- MIDDLE - Heartland
- HIGH - Santa Fe

* Bosch Washer/Dryer- Included
* Refrigerator- Included

Pets Welcome:
$25 p/month - Up to 25lbs
$50 p/month - Over 25lbs
*Breed restrictions apply - Contact Juanita for more information*

(RLNE3778589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17316 White Hawk Dr. have any available units?
17316 White Hawk Dr. has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 17316 White Hawk Dr. have?
Some of 17316 White Hawk Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17316 White Hawk Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
17316 White Hawk Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17316 White Hawk Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17316 White Hawk Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 17316 White Hawk Dr. offer parking?
No, 17316 White Hawk Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 17316 White Hawk Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17316 White Hawk Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17316 White Hawk Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 17316 White Hawk Dr. has a pool.
Does 17316 White Hawk Dr. have accessible units?
No, 17316 White Hawk Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 17316 White Hawk Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17316 White Hawk Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 17316 White Hawk Dr.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Shores
14117 N Rockwell Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73142
The Haven
601 Robert S Kerr Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73128
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Steelyard Apartments
505 E Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73104

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolsOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKEnid, OK
Shawnee, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
The Greens
Heritage Hills East

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity