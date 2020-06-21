16108 N WESTERN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

Welcome to Edmond's newest development, Western Townhomes. Find everything you need in our newest community, located by the Kilpatrick Turnpike and within the highly sought-after Edmond School District. Leasing is $1895 per month, this townhome offers a luxury form of living for residents. Western Townhomes pairs low maintenance lifestyle with luxury living through high-end finishes, designer touches and includes lawn and landscaping maintenance. Find your personal oasis at Western Townhomes. Privacy is our utter most concern for you, so we created courtyard entrances for each residence. You get your own piece of paradise right in the heart of the city.