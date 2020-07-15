Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

15505 Acacia Road Available 08/01/20 Easy to Call Home! - This home is located at SW 149th & Western in Wildflower addition.



New paint + laminate wood floors! New tile and updated fixtures! Fenced yard with shed, clean carpet, large master closet. Great street! Close to all the shopping + restaurants you could want!



3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage

Moore Public Schools: Wayland Bonds/Southridge/Southmoore



Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!



To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com



*All pets must be approved by the owner*



(RLNE4797897)