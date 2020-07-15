Amenities
15505 Acacia Road Available 08/01/20 Easy to Call Home! - This home is located at SW 149th & Western in Wildflower addition.
New paint + laminate wood floors! New tile and updated fixtures! Fenced yard with shed, clean carpet, large master closet. Great street! Close to all the shopping + restaurants you could want!
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage
Moore Public Schools: Wayland Bonds/Southridge/Southmoore
Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!
To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com
*All pets must be approved by the owner*
(RLNE4797897)