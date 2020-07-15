All apartments in Oklahoma City
15505 Acacia Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

15505 Acacia Road

15505 Acacia Road · (405) 434-5373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15505 Acacia Road, Oklahoma City, OK 73170

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15505 Acacia Road · Avail. Aug 1

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
15505 Acacia Road Available 08/01/20 Easy to Call Home! - This home is located at SW 149th & Western in Wildflower addition.

New paint + laminate wood floors! New tile and updated fixtures! Fenced yard with shed, clean carpet, large master closet. Great street! Close to all the shopping + restaurants you could want!

3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage
Moore Public Schools: Wayland Bonds/Southridge/Southmoore

Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!

To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com

*All pets must be approved by the owner*

(RLNE4797897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15505 Acacia Road have any available units?
15505 Acacia Road has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 15505 Acacia Road have?
Some of 15505 Acacia Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15505 Acacia Road currently offering any rent specials?
15505 Acacia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15505 Acacia Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 15505 Acacia Road is pet friendly.
Does 15505 Acacia Road offer parking?
Yes, 15505 Acacia Road offers parking.
Does 15505 Acacia Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15505 Acacia Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15505 Acacia Road have a pool?
No, 15505 Acacia Road does not have a pool.
Does 15505 Acacia Road have accessible units?
No, 15505 Acacia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15505 Acacia Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15505 Acacia Road does not have units with dishwashers.
