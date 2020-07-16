14704 S Harvey Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 Year Old Home That Is On a Cul-De-Sac and Only About 1 Block Away From The New Briarwood Elementary School! Features Include: 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Approximately 1597 Square Feet, Granite Countertops in the Whole House, Walk-In Closet in the Master, Security System, Blinds, Garage Door Opener, Custom Built Cabinetry, Low E Windows, Oil Rubbed Bronze Plumbing & Electrical Fixtures, Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms, Fenced Backyard, 2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds, Stained Concrete Floors and More! This Home is Available Now for $1,395/month plus a $1,395 deposit, 1 year lease required, 2 year lease preferred, most pets accepted with non-refundable fee of $250 per pet. Does not include refrigerator/washer/dryer, tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance and utilities. We do have a storm shelter option if desired. Broker/Owner