14704 S Harvey Avenue

Amenities
4 Year Old Home That Is On a Cul-De-Sac and Only About 1 Block Away From The New Briarwood Elementary School! Features Include: 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Approximately 1597 Square Feet, Granite Countertops in the Whole House, Walk-In Closet in the Master, Security System, Blinds, Garage Door Opener, Custom Built Cabinetry, Low E Windows, Oil Rubbed Bronze Plumbing & Electrical Fixtures, Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms, Fenced Backyard, 2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds, Stained Concrete Floors and More! This Home is Available Now for $1,395/month plus a $1,395 deposit, 1 year lease required, 2 year lease preferred, most pets accepted with non-refundable fee of $250 per pet. Does not include refrigerator/washer/dryer, tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance and utilities. We do have a storm shelter option if desired. Broker/Owner