All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 14704 S Harvey Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
14704 S Harvey Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:26 PM

14704 S Harvey Avenue

14704 South Harvey Avenue · (405) 245-0687
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14704 South Harvey Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73170
Westmoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1597 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Year Old Home That Is On a Cul-De-Sac and Only About 1 Block Away From The New Briarwood Elementary School! Features Include: 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Approximately 1597 Square Feet, Granite Countertops in the Whole House, Walk-In Closet in the Master, Security System, Blinds, Garage Door Opener, Custom Built Cabinetry, Low E Windows, Oil Rubbed Bronze Plumbing & Electrical Fixtures, Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms, Fenced Backyard, 2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds, Stained Concrete Floors and More! This Home is Available Now for $1,395/month plus a $1,395 deposit, 1 year lease required, 2 year lease preferred, most pets accepted with non-refundable fee of $250 per pet. Does not include refrigerator/washer/dryer, tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance and utilities. We do have a storm shelter option if desired. Broker/Owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14704 S Harvey Avenue have any available units?
14704 S Harvey Avenue has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 14704 S Harvey Avenue have?
Some of 14704 S Harvey Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14704 S Harvey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14704 S Harvey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14704 S Harvey Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14704 S Harvey Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14704 S Harvey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14704 S Harvey Avenue offers parking.
Does 14704 S Harvey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14704 S Harvey Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14704 S Harvey Avenue have a pool?
No, 14704 S Harvey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14704 S Harvey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14704 S Harvey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14704 S Harvey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14704 S Harvey Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 14704 S Harvey Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
Summit Pointe
1002 SW 89th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Lift
801 NW 10th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Six100
6100 North Meridian Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73112
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73162

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolsOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKEnid, OK
Shawnee, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
The Greens
Heritage Hills East

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity