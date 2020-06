Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court on-site laundry parking garage

*** Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single-Family home with a detached garage in a convenient location, next to OU Medical Campus, and very close to the downtown area.



Enjoy a new kitchen and bathroom along with a new AC Unit just great for this hot summer. Don't miss this opportunity! Call now to schedule a showing.



Rent: $875

Deposit: $600



**Hablamos Español



David Bacca (405) 620-0895