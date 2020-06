Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

2 Bed Near the Up and Coming Wheeler District. Close to I40 and downtown OKC.



Hardwood floors. Remodeled bathroom.



Tenant pays all utilities.



Available now.

Section 8 Ok.



No Smoking.

2 Pet maximum ($150 per pet non-refundable security deposit)



Security deposit is equivalent to one months rent.



Complete the Online Application and one of our leasing agents will call you for a showing: https://spartanpropertiesllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



View Other Listings:

https://spartanpropertiesllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home