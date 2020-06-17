All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

13600 N Blackwelder Ave

13600 North Blackwelder Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

13600 North Blackwelder Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

Amenities

dogs allowed
gym
pool
dog park
business center
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
gym
game room
pool
pThis is our Kryptonfloorplan with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,003 square feet of living space. Please call a member of our friendly leasing staff for more information!/p
pWelcome home to Argon Apartments, located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma!

Find your new home at Argon Apartments. You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new, luxury community, located in the Chisholm Creek area of north Oklahoma City. Argon Apartments offers beautiful studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with many luxury amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool, business center, on-site dog park, state-of-the-art fitness center, media and game room, and so much more!

Call about our current special!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13600 N Blackwelder Ave have any available units?
13600 N Blackwelder Ave has a unit available for $1,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 13600 N Blackwelder Ave have?
Some of 13600 N Blackwelder Ave's amenities include dogs allowed, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13600 N Blackwelder Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13600 N Blackwelder Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13600 N Blackwelder Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13600 N Blackwelder Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13600 N Blackwelder Ave offer parking?
No, 13600 N Blackwelder Ave does not offer parking.
Does 13600 N Blackwelder Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13600 N Blackwelder Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13600 N Blackwelder Ave have a pool?
Yes, 13600 N Blackwelder Ave has a pool.
Does 13600 N Blackwelder Ave have accessible units?
No, 13600 N Blackwelder Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13600 N Blackwelder Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13600 N Blackwelder Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
