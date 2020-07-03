13516 Bluejacket Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel range

Unit Amenities range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Brand New Townhome Community in Deer Creek Schools! - This amazing new community, Afton Grove, is tucked away just south of the Kilpatrick Turnpike on North Council Road.



Finally a wonderful neighborhood for tenants with lawn care AND underground irrigation system covered by the HOA! Absolutely nothing has been overlooked in this spacious, contemporary, just completed gem! Full bottom floor dedicated to living your best life. Open layout from kitchen to living makes for easy entertaining. Stunning quartz counters, stainless appliances, including a gas range, and large center island sleek and clean, ready for cooking -- plus a pantry with great shelving! A pocket office and powder bath compliment downstairs perfectly. Upstairs has 2 spacious bedrooms + a LARGE master! Master bathroom has ample storage and beautiful tile. Upstairs hallway bath has the shower/tub combo! This house is ENERGY EFFICIENT with Low E Windows, LED lighting, TANKLESS HOT WATER HEATER and a high efficiency gas furnace! So much to love!



**Dark Kitchen/Light Kitchen options available

**Homes with views of pond are limited, but will be available soon at an increased rate



3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage (2 Car Driveway)

Deer Creek Schools: Spring Creek/Deer Creek/Deer Creek



Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!



To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com



*All pets must be approved by the owner*



(RLNE5845829)