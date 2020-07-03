All apartments in Oklahoma City
13516 Bluejacket Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

13516 Bluejacket Drive

13516 Bluejacket Dr · (405) 434-5373
Location

13516 Bluejacket Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73142

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13516 Bluejacket Drive · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brand New Townhome Community in Deer Creek Schools! - This amazing new community, Afton Grove, is tucked away just south of the Kilpatrick Turnpike on North Council Road.

Finally a wonderful neighborhood for tenants with lawn care AND underground irrigation system covered by the HOA! Absolutely nothing has been overlooked in this spacious, contemporary, just completed gem! Full bottom floor dedicated to living your best life. Open layout from kitchen to living makes for easy entertaining. Stunning quartz counters, stainless appliances, including a gas range, and large center island sleek and clean, ready for cooking -- plus a pantry with great shelving! A pocket office and powder bath compliment downstairs perfectly. Upstairs has 2 spacious bedrooms + a LARGE master! Master bathroom has ample storage and beautiful tile. Upstairs hallway bath has the shower/tub combo! This house is ENERGY EFFICIENT with Low E Windows, LED lighting, TANKLESS HOT WATER HEATER and a high efficiency gas furnace! So much to love!

**Dark Kitchen/Light Kitchen options available
**Homes with views of pond are limited, but will be available soon at an increased rate

3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage (2 Car Driveway)
Deer Creek Schools: Spring Creek/Deer Creek/Deer Creek

Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!

To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com

*All pets must be approved by the owner*

(RLNE5845829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13516 Bluejacket Drive have any available units?
13516 Bluejacket Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 13516 Bluejacket Drive have?
Some of 13516 Bluejacket Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13516 Bluejacket Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13516 Bluejacket Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13516 Bluejacket Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13516 Bluejacket Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13516 Bluejacket Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13516 Bluejacket Drive offers parking.
Does 13516 Bluejacket Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13516 Bluejacket Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13516 Bluejacket Drive have a pool?
No, 13516 Bluejacket Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13516 Bluejacket Drive have accessible units?
No, 13516 Bluejacket Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13516 Bluejacket Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13516 Bluejacket Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
