1305 NW 99th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1305 NW 99th St
1305 Northwest 99th Street
No Longer Available
Location
1305 Northwest 99th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73114
Western Village-Pied Piper
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully remodeled 2 bedroom! - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been fully remodeled inside and out. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Rent is $795.00. Available now!
Call or TEXT Jennifer for a showing! 405-537-4151
(RLNE3296232)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1305 NW 99th St have any available units?
1305 NW 99th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oklahoma City, OK
.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oklahoma City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1305 NW 99th St have?
Some of 1305 NW 99th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1305 NW 99th St currently offering any rent specials?
1305 NW 99th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 NW 99th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 NW 99th St is pet friendly.
Does 1305 NW 99th St offer parking?
No, 1305 NW 99th St does not offer parking.
Does 1305 NW 99th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 NW 99th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 NW 99th St have a pool?
No, 1305 NW 99th St does not have a pool.
Does 1305 NW 99th St have accessible units?
No, 1305 NW 99th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 NW 99th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 NW 99th St does not have units with dishwashers.
