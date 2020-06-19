All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

12705 NW 5th St

12705 Northwest 5th Street · (405) 787-4429
Location

12705 Northwest 5th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73099
Westgate

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12705 NW 5th St · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1817 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home just off of Garth Brooks and 10th! Wait till you see this! - Up for rent we have a beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in the great neighborhood of Shire Lea Village, just off of Garth Brooks. This wonderful area has all you can imagine in location and proximity. When you walk into the home you are greeted by a spacious living area and connects the living, dining and kitchen to provide that great open feel. Down a small hallway to your left is the two guest bedrooms and guest bathroom. Towards the back of the house, through the living room, you have the 3rd guest bedroom. On the other side of the homes you have your large master suite. Through the Kitchen you also have access to your laundry room. The two-car garage is a great size for plenty of room with your car in the garage. This home is wonderful and will not be available long. Call us today to set up a showing. 405-787-4429

*All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither Real Property Management Resources nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing. Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction.*

(RLNE5734822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

