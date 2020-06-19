12705 NW 5th St

Amenities

4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home just off of Garth Brooks and 10th! Wait till you see this! - Up for rent we have a beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in the great neighborhood of Shire Lea Village, just off of Garth Brooks. This wonderful area has all you can imagine in location and proximity. When you walk into the home you are greeted by a spacious living area and connects the living, dining and kitchen to provide that great open feel. Down a small hallway to your left is the two guest bedrooms and guest bathroom. Towards the back of the house, through the living room, you have the 3rd guest bedroom. On the other side of the homes you have your large master suite. Through the Kitchen you also have access to your laundry room. The two-car garage is a great size for plenty of room with your car in the garage. This home is wonderful and will not be available long. Call us today to set up a showing. 405-787-4429



