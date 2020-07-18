All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 113 SW 148th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
113 SW 148th Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:26 PM

113 SW 148th Street

113 Southwest 148th Street · (405) 245-0687
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

113 Southwest 148th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73170
Westmoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5 Year Old Home Located only a few blocks from the New Briarwood Elementary and It Backs Up to An Open Field So There are No Immediate Neighbors Behind! Features: 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Approximately 1550 Square Feet. Granite Countertops in the Whole House, Walk-In Closet in the Master, Security System, Blinds, Garage Door Opener, Low E Windows, Very Energy Efficient, Oil Rubbed Bronze Plumbing & Electrical Fixtures, Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms, Fenced Backyard, 2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds and More! The Home is Available Now for $1,395/month plus a $1,395 deposit, 1 year lease required, 2 year lease preferred, most pets accepted with non- refundable fee of $250 per pet. Does not include refrigerator/washer/dryer, tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance and utilities. Storm shelter option available if desired. Broker/Owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 SW 148th Street have any available units?
113 SW 148th Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 SW 148th Street have?
Some of 113 SW 148th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 SW 148th Street currently offering any rent specials?
113 SW 148th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 SW 148th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 SW 148th Street is pet friendly.
Does 113 SW 148th Street offer parking?
Yes, 113 SW 148th Street offers parking.
Does 113 SW 148th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 SW 148th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 SW 148th Street have a pool?
No, 113 SW 148th Street does not have a pool.
Does 113 SW 148th Street have accessible units?
No, 113 SW 148th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 113 SW 148th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 SW 148th Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 113 SW 148th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pointe at North Penn
19501 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73012
Quail Ridge
2609 Featherstone Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73103
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73128
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73134

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolsOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKEnid, OK
Shawnee, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
The Greens
Heritage Hills East

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity