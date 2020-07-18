113 SW 148th Street

Amenities

5 Year Old Home Located only a few blocks from the New Briarwood Elementary and It Backs Up to An Open Field So There are No Immediate Neighbors Behind! Features: 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Approximately 1550 Square Feet. Granite Countertops in the Whole House, Walk-In Closet in the Master, Security System, Blinds, Garage Door Opener, Low E Windows, Very Energy Efficient, Oil Rubbed Bronze Plumbing & Electrical Fixtures, Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms, Fenced Backyard, 2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds and More! The Home is Available Now for $1,395/month plus a $1,395 deposit, 1 year lease required, 2 year lease preferred, most pets accepted with non- refundable fee of $250 per pet. Does not include refrigerator/washer/dryer, tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance and utilities. Storm shelter option available if desired. Broker/Owner