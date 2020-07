Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

NOW LEASING IN SOUTH OKC!!! Beautiful house that comes with 3 beds and 2 bath along with 2 cars garage with fenced back yard!

Some pets permitted with management approval and nonrefundable fee applies. Tenants are responsible for utilities which includes ONG, OG&E and City of OKC. Also, tenants are responsible to provide their own refrigerator and W/D.



No Section 8.