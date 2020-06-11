All apartments in Oklahoma City
1001 NW 21st St. - B
1001 NW 21st St. - B

1001 Northwest 21st Street · (316) 669-4903
Location

1001 Northwest 21st Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Mesta Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

This two-bedroom sits in the heart of uptown just a short walk from restaurants and coffee shops. It features beautiful wood floors, vintage tile, and ceiling fans.
- 2BR, 1BA
- Wood Floors
- Ceiling Fans
- Fresh Paint Throughout
- Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave
- Pets Welcome with Approval, No Pet Rent. $250 Pet Fee
- $475 Move-in Fee
- Tenant Responsible for All Utilities
RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE.
Schedule a tour online at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call at 405-216-4823.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 NW 21st St. - B have any available units?
1001 NW 21st St. - B has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 NW 21st St. - B have?
Some of 1001 NW 21st St. - B's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 NW 21st St. - B currently offering any rent specials?
1001 NW 21st St. - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 NW 21st St. - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 NW 21st St. - B is pet friendly.
Does 1001 NW 21st St. - B offer parking?
No, 1001 NW 21st St. - B does not offer parking.
Does 1001 NW 21st St. - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 NW 21st St. - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 NW 21st St. - B have a pool?
No, 1001 NW 21st St. - B does not have a pool.
Does 1001 NW 21st St. - B have accessible units?
No, 1001 NW 21st St. - B does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 NW 21st St. - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 NW 21st St. - B does not have units with dishwashers.
