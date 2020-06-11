1001 NW 21st St. - B

Amenities
This two-bedroom sits in the heart of uptown just a short walk from restaurants and coffee shops. It features beautiful wood floors, vintage tile, and ceiling fans.
- 2BR, 1BA
- Wood Floors
- Ceiling Fans
- Fresh Paint Throughout
- Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave
- Pets Welcome with Approval, No Pet Rent. $250 Pet Fee
- $475 Move-in Fee
- Tenant Responsible for All Utilities
RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE.
Schedule a tour online at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call at 405-216-4823.