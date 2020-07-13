Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court yoga accessible 24hr maintenance alarm system business center cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Welcome home to The Renaissance at Norman Apartments, located in Norman, Oklahoma! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style floors, fireplace, washers and dryers, and patios or balconies. Traditional and upgraded units are available, and we offer flexible lease terms! Enjoy our state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga room, outdoor kitchen and firepit, and resort-style pool. We also offer a picnic area with BBQ grills, clubhouse, tennis court, and dog park! We are a pet-friendly community that is central to shopping, dining, and entertainment, including Sooner Mall, Riverwind Casino and Lake Thunderbird State Park! Our gated community is 20 miles southeast of Oklahoma City and offers a park-like setting that blends together comfort and convenience. Located near The University of Oklahoma, Tinker Air Force Base, Boeing, Baker Hughes, Sprint, The Hartford, and Dell Computers and W