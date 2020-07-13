All apartments in Norman
Find more places like The Renaissance at Norman.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norman, OK
/
The Renaissance at Norman
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:44 PM

The Renaissance at Norman

1600 Ann Branden Blvd · (405) 276-5402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norman
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1600 Ann Branden Blvd, Norman, OK 73071

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 324 · Avail. Sep 4

$934

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 614 · Avail. Sep 9

$998

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1197 sqft

Unit 611 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,118

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1197 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 238 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,234

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Unit 237 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,242

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1314 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Renaissance at Norman.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
yoga
accessible
24hr maintenance
alarm system
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Welcome home to The Renaissance at Norman Apartments, located in Norman, Oklahoma! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style floors, fireplace, washers and dryers, and patios or balconies. Traditional and upgraded units are available, and we offer flexible lease terms! Enjoy our state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga room, outdoor kitchen and firepit, and resort-style pool. We also offer a picnic area with BBQ grills, clubhouse, tennis court, and dog park! We are a pet-friendly community that is central to shopping, dining, and entertainment, including Sooner Mall, Riverwind Casino and Lake Thunderbird State Park! Our gated community is 20 miles southeast of Oklahoma City and offers a park-like setting that blends together comfort and convenience. Located near The University of Oklahoma, Tinker Air Force Base, Boeing, Baker Hughes, Sprint, The Hartford, and Dell Computers and W

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 Pre Lease Deposit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest Control: $2/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
Dogs
fee: $340
Cats
fee: $300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Renaissance at Norman have any available units?
The Renaissance at Norman has 5 units available starting at $934 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does The Renaissance at Norman have?
Some of The Renaissance at Norman's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Renaissance at Norman currently offering any rent specials?
The Renaissance at Norman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Renaissance at Norman pet-friendly?
Yes, The Renaissance at Norman is pet friendly.
Does The Renaissance at Norman offer parking?
Yes, The Renaissance at Norman offers parking.
Does The Renaissance at Norman have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Renaissance at Norman offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Renaissance at Norman have a pool?
Yes, The Renaissance at Norman has a pool.
Does The Renaissance at Norman have accessible units?
Yes, The Renaissance at Norman has accessible units.
Does The Renaissance at Norman have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Renaissance at Norman has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Renaissance at Norman?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW
Norman, OK 73069
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr
Norman, OK 73072
Savannah Ridge
4701 W Heritage Place
Norman, OK 73072
Alameda Pointe
2021 E Alameda St
Norman, OK 73071
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW
Norman, OK 73072
Forest Pointe
1100 Oak Tree Ave
Norman, OK 73072
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd
Norman, OK 73072
The Falls at Brookhaven
3730 West Rock Creek Rd
Norman, OK 73072

Similar Pages

Norman 1 BedroomsNorman 2 Bedrooms
Norman Apartments with ParkingNorman Dog Friendly Apartments
Norman Pet Friendly PlacesPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OK
Mustang, OKNewcastle, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Moore Norman Technology CenterUniversity of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
Mid-America Christian UniversityUniversity of Central Oklahoma
Southern Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity