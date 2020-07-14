Savannah Ridge

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12, 15, 18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bed); $200 (2 bed)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet monthly
restrictions: 55 lbs weight limit
Parking Details: Parking Lot.