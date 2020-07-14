All apartments in Norman
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 AM

Savannah Ridge

4701 W Heritage Place · (405) 294-1910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4701 W Heritage Place, Norman, OK 73072

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 361 48TH AVE. 2107 · Avail. now

$635

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 4621 W. HERITAGE PLACE DR. 2005 · Avail. Aug 12

$635

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 4609 W. HERITAGE PLACE DR. 1605 · Avail. Jul 22

$635

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Savannah Ridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
e-payments
bbq/grill
accessible
parking
alarm system
cc payments
clubhouse
online portal
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12, 15, 18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bed); $200 (2 bed)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet monthly
restrictions: 55 lbs weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $100
rent: $20 per pet monthly
Cats
deposit: $500
fee: $100
rent: $20
restrictions: 55 pound weight limit
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Savannah Ridge have any available units?
Savannah Ridge has 9 units available starting at $635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does Savannah Ridge have?
Some of Savannah Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Savannah Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Savannah Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Savannah Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Savannah Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Savannah Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Savannah Ridge offers parking.
Does Savannah Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Savannah Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Savannah Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Savannah Ridge has a pool.
Does Savannah Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Savannah Ridge has accessible units.
Does Savannah Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Savannah Ridge has units with dishwashers.
