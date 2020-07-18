Rent Calculator
Home
/
Norman, OK
/
907 Drake Drive - 1
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
907 Drake Drive - 1
907 Drake Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
907 Drake Dr, Norman, OK 73071
Amenities
on-site laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Come lease this townhome! 1 bed-1 bath Close to OU campus and restaurants. Great location! Water/ landscaping included in rent price. Call or text for more information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 907 Drake Drive - 1 have any available units?
907 Drake Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Norman, OK
.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Norman Rent Report
.
What amenities does 907 Drake Drive - 1 have?
Some of 907 Drake Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 907 Drake Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
907 Drake Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Drake Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 907 Drake Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Norman
.
Does 907 Drake Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 907 Drake Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 907 Drake Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Drake Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Drake Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 907 Drake Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 907 Drake Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 907 Drake Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Drake Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 Drake Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
