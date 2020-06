Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 1 bed Condo - This great 1 bedroom is located right on 12th Ave SE in Cottonwood condominiums and close to shopping, restaurants, public transportation and is just blocks from OU campus. Lots of storage space including a large pantry and huge linen closet and walk in closet in the bedroom are all a plus. The unit comes with washer and dryer to save you trips to the laundry mat and is ready to be called home. Call today for a tour 405-701-8881



(RLNE5082841)