Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2912 Leaning Elm Drive Available 07/26/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Norman Schools - Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Norman. Features an open and functional floor plan, granite countertops thru out. Fenced backyard, 2 car garage, new carpet in master bedroom, double vanity in master bathroom along with good size walk in closet. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and stunning fireplace in living room. Home is within walking distance to George M Sutton Wilderness park and other amenities of Norman. Pets case by case. More pictures and virtual tour coming soon.



(RLNE5970390)