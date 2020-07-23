All apartments in Norman
Find more places like 2912 Leaning Elm Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norman, OK
/
2912 Leaning Elm Drive
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

2912 Leaning Elm Drive

2912 Leaning Elm Drive · (405) 509-9170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norman
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

2912 Leaning Elm Drive, Norman, OK 73071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2912 Leaning Elm Drive · Avail. Jul 26

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1567 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2912 Leaning Elm Drive Available 07/26/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Norman Schools - Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Norman. Features an open and functional floor plan, granite countertops thru out. Fenced backyard, 2 car garage, new carpet in master bedroom, double vanity in master bathroom along with good size walk in closet. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and stunning fireplace in living room. Home is within walking distance to George M Sutton Wilderness park and other amenities of Norman. Pets case by case. More pictures and virtual tour coming soon.

(RLNE5970390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Leaning Elm Drive have any available units?
2912 Leaning Elm Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 Leaning Elm Drive have?
Some of 2912 Leaning Elm Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 Leaning Elm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Leaning Elm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Leaning Elm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2912 Leaning Elm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2912 Leaning Elm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2912 Leaning Elm Drive offers parking.
Does 2912 Leaning Elm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 Leaning Elm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Leaning Elm Drive have a pool?
No, 2912 Leaning Elm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2912 Leaning Elm Drive have accessible units?
No, 2912 Leaning Elm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Leaning Elm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 Leaning Elm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2912 Leaning Elm Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW
Norman, OK 73069
Savannah Ridge
4701 W Heritage Place
Norman, OK 73072
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct
Norman, OK 73072
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW
Norman, OK 73072
Hampton Woods
3001 Oak Tree Ave
Norman, OK 73072
Radius
1115 Biloxi Dr
Norman, OK 73071
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd
Norman, OK 73071
The Falls at Brookhaven
3730 West Rock Creek Rd
Norman, OK 73072

Similar Pages

Norman 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNorman 2 Bedroom Apartments
Norman Apartments with ParkingNorman Dog Friendly Apartments
Norman Pet Friendly ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKShawnee, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKBlanchard, OKEl Reno, OK
Mustang, OKNewcastle, OKNichols Hills, OKMoore, OKThe Village, OKAda, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Moore Norman Technology CenterUniversity of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
Mid-America Christian UniversityUniversity of Central Oklahoma
Southern Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity