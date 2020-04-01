All apartments in Norman
2400 W. Brooks Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73069
Last updated June 15 2020 at 10:22 AM

2400 W. Brooks Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73069

2400 West Brooks Street · (405) 364-1150
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2400 West Brooks Street, Norman, OK 73069

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
pool
volleyball court
This spacious two bedroom, one bathroom has an extra large living area leading into an open dining area and fully equipped kitchen. The master bedroom is 13.5 X 12 and has plenty of natural light and an enormous walk through closet, with the second is 11.5 X 10 with a walk in closet as well. The restroom also has granite counter tops with a ceramic tile tub. Just perfect for roommates or a small family living within a budget.
A convenient location with easy access to I-35 near shopping centers and all Norman has to offer. Quiet living with modern conveniences such as OU cart stop, a laundry facility, sparkling pool, and volleyball court. Check us out today! 2nd Laundry and Fitness center coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 W. Brooks Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73069 have any available units?
2400 W. Brooks Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73069 has a unit available for $699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 W. Brooks Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73069 have?
Some of 2400 W. Brooks Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73069's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 W. Brooks Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73069 currently offering any rent specials?
2400 W. Brooks Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73069 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 W. Brooks Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73069 pet-friendly?
No, 2400 W. Brooks Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73069 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norman.
Does 2400 W. Brooks Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73069 offer parking?
No, 2400 W. Brooks Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73069 does not offer parking.
Does 2400 W. Brooks Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73069 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 W. Brooks Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73069 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 W. Brooks Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73069 have a pool?
Yes, 2400 W. Brooks Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73069 has a pool.
Does 2400 W. Brooks Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73069 have accessible units?
No, 2400 W. Brooks Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73069 does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 W. Brooks Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73069 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 W. Brooks Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73069 does not have units with dishwashers.
