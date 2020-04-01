2400 W. Brooks Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73069

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool volleyball court

This spacious two bedroom, one bathroom has an extra large living area leading into an open dining area and fully equipped kitchen. The master bedroom is 13.5 X 12 and has plenty of natural light and an enormous walk through closet, with the second is 11.5 X 10 with a walk in closet as well. The restroom also has granite counter tops with a ceramic tile tub. Just perfect for roommates or a small family living within a budget.

A convenient location with easy access to I-35 near shopping centers and all Norman has to offer. Quiet living with modern conveniences such as OU cart stop, a laundry facility, sparkling pool, and volleyball court. Check us out today! 2nd Laundry and Fitness center coming soon!