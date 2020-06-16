All apartments in Norman
Find more places like 1712 Virginia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norman, OK
/
1712 Virginia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1712 Virginia

1712 Virginia St · (405) 701-3686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norman
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1712 Virginia St, Norman, OK 73071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1712 Virginia · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Charming 2 bed 1 bath Duplex - This charming 2 bed 1 bath home with a lot of storage offers covered front porch, washer and dryer hookups, spacious living room and a short bike ride to campus and very close to other shopping and dining. Yard care is included. There is no fenced yard. One story unit. Pets under 35 pounds allowed with permission and a pet deposit. Tenant pays for Electric (OG&E), Water (City of Norman) and Gas (ONG). Schools: Lincoln Elementary, Irving Middle and Norman High School.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2974021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 Virginia have any available units?
1712 Virginia has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
Is 1712 Virginia currently offering any rent specials?
1712 Virginia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 Virginia pet-friendly?
Yes, 1712 Virginia is pet friendly.
Does 1712 Virginia offer parking?
No, 1712 Virginia does not offer parking.
Does 1712 Virginia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 Virginia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 Virginia have a pool?
No, 1712 Virginia does not have a pool.
Does 1712 Virginia have accessible units?
No, 1712 Virginia does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 Virginia have units with dishwashers?
No, 1712 Virginia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1712 Virginia have units with air conditioning?
No, 1712 Virginia does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1712 Virginia?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW
Norman, OK 73069
Savannah Ridge
4701 W Heritage Place
Norman, OK 73072
CrownRidge of Norman
3751 Eagle Cliff Drive
Norman, OK 73072
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct
Norman, OK 73072
Hampton Woods
3001 Oak Tree Ave
Norman, OK 73072
Radius
1115 Biloxi Dr
Norman, OK 73071
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd
Norman, OK 73072
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd
Norman, OK 73071

Similar Pages

Norman 1 BedroomsNorman 2 Bedrooms
Norman Apartments with PoolNorman Dog Friendly Apartments
Norman Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OK
Mustang, OKNewcastle, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Moore Norman Technology CenterUniversity of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
Mid-America Christian UniversityUniversity of Central Oklahoma
Southern Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity