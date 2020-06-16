1712 Virginia

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly

Charming 2 bed 1 bath Duplex - This charming 2 bed 1 bath home with a lot of storage offers covered front porch, washer and dryer hookups, spacious living room and a short bike ride to campus and very close to other shopping and dining. Yard care is included. There is no fenced yard. One story unit. Pets under 35 pounds allowed with permission and a pet deposit. Tenant pays for Electric (OG&E), Water (City of Norman) and Gas (ONG). Schools: Lincoln Elementary, Irving Middle and Norman High School.



No Cats Allowed



