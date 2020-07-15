1520 Rowena Lane Available 08/05/20 READY FOR MOVE-IN AUGUST 7TH MOVE Adorable 3 bed/1 bath - Ready for Move in AUGUST 7TH Super cute house located off Wylie Rd. between Boyd and Lindsey! Hardwood floors throughout and great fenced backyard. One car garage garage with washer/dryer connections! Refrigerator included. Won't last long! Call today to schedule your personal tour (405) 701-8881!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1520 Rowena Lane have any available units?
1520 Rowena Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norman, OK.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Rowena Lane have?
Some of 1520 Rowena Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Rowena Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Rowena Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Rowena Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 Rowena Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1520 Rowena Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Rowena Lane offers parking.
Does 1520 Rowena Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Rowena Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Rowena Lane have a pool?
No, 1520 Rowena Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Rowena Lane have accessible units?
No, 1520 Rowena Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Rowena Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 Rowena Lane does not have units with dishwashers.