All apartments in Norman
Find more places like 1520 Rowena Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norman, OK
/
1520 Rowena Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1520 Rowena Lane

1520 Rowena Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Norman
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1520 Rowena Lane, Norman, OK 73069

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1520 Rowena Lane Available 08/05/20 READY FOR MOVE-IN AUGUST 7TH MOVE Adorable 3 bed/1 bath - Ready for Move in AUGUST 7TH Super cute house located off Wylie Rd. between Boyd and Lindsey! Hardwood floors throughout and great fenced backyard. One car garage garage with washer/dryer connections! Refrigerator included. Won't last long! Call today to schedule your personal tour (405) 701-8881!

(RLNE2539962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Rowena Lane have any available units?
1520 Rowena Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norman, OK.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Rowena Lane have?
Some of 1520 Rowena Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Rowena Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Rowena Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Rowena Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 Rowena Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1520 Rowena Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Rowena Lane offers parking.
Does 1520 Rowena Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Rowena Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Rowena Lane have a pool?
No, 1520 Rowena Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Rowena Lane have accessible units?
No, 1520 Rowena Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Rowena Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 Rowena Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr
Norman, OK 73072
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct
Norman, OK 73072
Alameda Pointe
2021 E Alameda St
Norman, OK 73071
Forest Pointe
1100 Oak Tree Ave
Norman, OK 73072
Hampton Woods
3001 Oak Tree Ave
Norman, OK 73072
Radius
1115 Biloxi Dr
Norman, OK 73071
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd
Norman, OK 73072
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd
Norman, OK 73071

Similar Pages

Norman 1 BedroomsNorman 2 Bedrooms
Norman Apartments with ParkingNorman Dog Friendly Apartments
Norman Pet Friendly PlacesPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKShawnee, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKBlanchard, OKEl Reno, OK
Mustang, OKNewcastle, OKNichols Hills, OKMoore, OKThe Village, OKAda, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Moore Norman Technology CenterUniversity of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
Mid-America Christian UniversityUniversity of Central Oklahoma
Southern Nazarene University